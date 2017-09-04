Vistara adds Kolkata-Delhi flight with special inflight menu

Vistara is also celebrating Onam with special inflight meal and introduction of second daily flight between Delhi and Kochi from today, the spokesperson added. (File Photo) Vistara is also celebrating Onam with special inflight meal and introduction of second daily flight between Delhi and Kochi from today, the spokesperson added. (File Photo)

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today announced an additional daily flight between Delhi and Kolkata during the festive seasons, effective tomorrow. An airlines spokesperson said that the additional flight, the third daily flight between Kolkata and Delhi, would operate until October 28, but may continue depending on the response. Vistara would also serve authentic Bengal dishes on its flights from Kolkata throughout the month of September to celebrate Durga Puja festival with its customers.

The festive menu onboard Vistara includes dishes such as Chicken Kabiraji (Chicken fried coated with a mixture of egg and breadcrumbs), Kosha Aloo Dum (whole baby potatoes mingling in an enticing tomato gravy cooked on slow fire) and Kasha Mangsho (Mutton tender simmered on slow fire with fried onions, yoghurt, cinnamon, green cardamom and bay leaves).

Maacher P aturi (Fish fillet in a spicy mustard paste steamed in banana leaves), Jheenge Aloo Posto (Ridge gourd and diced potatoes in a paste of poppy seeds and fresh spices) and Ghee Bhaat (steamed rice mixed with clarified butter), included among other home-style cooked Bengali dishes. The inflight menu would also feature the quintessentially Bengali sweets/desserts typically relished around Durga Puja.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Vistara, said “Kolkata has played an important role inVistara’s growth and the performance of our flights and market acceptance have grown strongly since we started flying to Kolkata last year. “This is the happiest time of the year for every Bengali and for all Kolkatans and all of us at Vistara are equally excited about Durga Puja,” Kapoor said adding “at Vistara meals are included in the ticket price.” Vistara also operates daily non-stop flights on Kolkata-Port Blair and Kolkata-Pune sectors. In less than three years, Vistara has expanded its network to 20 destinations with over 650 weekly flights operated by a fleet of 16 Airbus A320 aircraft, having flown more than 5 million customers already.

Vistara is also celebrating Onam with special inflight meal and introduction of second daily flight between Delhi and Kochi from today, the spokesperson added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App