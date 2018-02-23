Vistara adds daily flights to Kochi and Chennai from Kolkata 

The airline, a full-service carrier, had commenced flight operations from Kolkata on June 10, 2016. (Representational Image) The airline, a full-service carrier, had commenced flight operations from Kolkata on June 10, 2016. (Representational Image)

Vistara, the TATA-SIA joint venture, is all set to connect Kochi and Chennai to Kolkata from March end this year, the airline said in a statement on Friday. The flight between Netjai Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata and Kochi will be a daily one with a stopover at Chennai. There will be another daily flight to Chennai, the statement said adding the two services will commence from March 25.

The airline has already added a third frequency between Kolkata and Delhi from mid February and it leaves for Delhi from Kolkata at 8.15 pm daily, it said. The existing two frequencies to Delhi from Kolkata are in the morning and in the afternoon, it added.

“The launch of these new routes and flights from Kolkata reflects the commitment Vistara has to Kolkata and of the positive response we have received to our flights from the city,” the Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer of Vistara, Sanjiv Kapoor, said.

Vistara’s Kolkata flights have high loads in all classes, Kapoor said. “Our strong acceptance in the market indicates there is room for a quality full service carrier in the market, with a sizable base of customers in all market segments including corporates,” he added.

The airline, a full-service carrier, had commenced flight operations from Kolkata on June 10, 2016. With these additions Vistara will connect Kolkata directly with Delhi, Chennai, Port Blair (Andamans) and Kochi, the statement said.

Customers from Kolkata can also connect via Delhi to many other domestic and international destinations, including Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar and Lucknow and multiple cities internationally through Vistara’s 21 international interline partners, it added.

