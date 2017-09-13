USTDA signs MoU with Airport Authority of India to develop Kolkata, Lucknow airports

Under the US-India Aviation Cooperation Programme, USTDA has supported a number of similar activities aimed at helping the India’s growing aviation market. (Representational) Under the US-India Aviation Cooperation Programme, USTDA has supported a number of similar activities aimed at helping the India’s growing aviation market. (Representational)

The US Trade and Development Agency has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Airports Authority of India to support a 20-year master plan aimed at expansion of operational capacities of the Kolkata and Lucknow international airports, an official said on Wednesday.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) selected Cincinnati-based Landrum & Brown (L&B) company to conduct the master planning, which will incorporate sustainable and environment-friendly ways to accommodate the anticipated increase in demand at two of the fastest growing airports in AAI’s network, US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) said. “We are pleased to support this important project that will support India’s rapid aviation growth, while connecting US businesses with new export opportunities,” said Thomas R Hardy, USTDA’s Acting Director. Under the US-India Aviation Cooperation Programme, USTDA has supported a number of similar activities aimed at helping the India’s growing aviation market.

As the world’s ninth largest aviation market, India’s civil aviation sector is on a high growth trajectory, poised to be the third largest national market by 2020 and, potentially, the largest by 2030. This project will advance India’s priorities of expanding capacity at two of the busiest airports in the country, it said.

Mark A Perryman, Chief Executive Officer L&B, said his company was looking forward to the opportunity to assist AAI in developing their long-term modernisation plans for Kolkata and Lucknow International Airports and bringing the best in class and technologies to solve complex issues at these vital transportation hubs.

Virginia-based USTDA is an independent agency of the US government. Established in 1961, the agency promotes economic development and US commercial interests in developing and middle income countries.

