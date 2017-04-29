UDAN will create additional 100 airports

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha

The central government’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme is slated to create additional 100 airports over next 2-3 years, said Jayant Sinha, Minister for State for Civil Aviation, on Friday.

He was speaking at the Annual Session 2017 of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The minister stated that market friendly schemes such as removing airport and navigation charges, reducing ATF taxes, making routes exclusive for 3 years, etc would incentivise airline carriers.

Sinha added that the aviation ministry is working with lessors to reduce risk premium. He said that provided other taxes are paid, ATF taxes can be reduced. “An estimated Rs 3 lakh crore is required for augmenting airport capacity… Navi Mumbai Airport project aims to build 1 runway and 1 terminal by 2020,” Sinha observed. He said that India’s FDI policy is one of the most open in the world and in airline carriers, up to 49 per cent can be foreign stakeholders.

