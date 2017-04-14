Tickets confirm, not passengers

The government allows airlines to overbook flights, subject to a set of rules and regulations to ensure fairplay for the consumers. Illustration: Subrata Dhar The government allows airlines to overbook flights, subject to a set of rules and regulations to ensure fairplay for the consumers. Illustration: Subrata Dhar

While the recent episode of forced de-boarding of a passenger by the world’s third largest air carrier United Airlines might be seen as an incident in isolation, airlines in India also routinely overbook passengers in flights to ensure that planes accommodate maximum number of people. Even as most Indian airlines that confirm tickets get to fly, there were a total of 18,242 passengers who were denied boarding during April 2016-February 2017, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This number should be seen in the backdrop of the fact that a record 10 crore passengers flew by air during the last financial year in India.

But a tiny fraction of the passengers could not board the flights despite having confirmed tickets, as more people turned up than number of seats in the aircraft. This happened as airlines routinely overbook their flights, based on historical data of passengers. This is done to ensure that maximum seats in a plane are filled, and in the event of cancellation of tickets, passengers in waiting are allowed to board flights. It is somewhat similar to the waitlisted tickets in case of railways, which also sells RAC (reservation against cancellation) tickets.

This is also reflected by the fact that five biggest airlines in India recorded high passenger load factor (PLF) of between 75 per cent to 90 per cent, indicating that the airlines are already flying at near full capacity.

Overbooking is an industry-wide practice in the aviation sector, where airlines work on thin margins. Having high PLF, which is the proportion of the total number of seats being sold in a flight, is essential to ensure airlines remain economically viable despite being able to offer competitive prices.

“If you see the load factor, it gives an idea that on an average, 7-10 per cent or even more seats go empty and it depends on various routes and the peak season. Most flights in India, too, go for overbooking based on the assumption that 5-10 passengers will not show up. Even the regulator allows to overbook and that is a common practice. Airlines have a real-time data on load factor for their flights and accordingly, they do their overbooking,” said an executive with a low-cost airline, asking not to be named.

“Sometimes, we also face issues where a passenger has to be denied boarding because of overbooking, and initially, the airline looks for volunteers. But Indian carriers rarely deny boarding to a revenue-generating passenger for a staffer, as it happened in the case of United Airlines, where the paid passenger was asked to de-board for employees (who are non-revenue generating for the airline); it does not happen in India. All airlines give first priority to a revenue passenger. Employees have to wait for flights that have vacant seats in order to fly,” the official said.

Process for Denying Boarding Aviation safety regulator DGCA has in detail specified the process that airlines have to follow to deny boarding to a passenger having confirmed ticket and the compensation/facilities that have to provided in such an event. This is specified in the Section 3, Series M, Part IV of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) issued by the DGCA.

As per the rules, denied boarding means a refusal to carry a passenger holding confirmed ticket on a flight although she has presented herself for boarding within the time specified by the airline, except where there are reasonable grounds to refuse carriage such as reasons of health, safety or security, or inadequate travel documentation.

According to the process, when the number of passengers having confirmed bookings are more than the number of seats available, an airline must first ask for volunteers to give up their seats for other booked passengers in lieu of benefits or compensation. The compensation to a passenger denied boarding can go up to Rs 20,000.

As per the DGCA data for April-February period, Jet Airways and JetLite had the highest number of passengers affected by denied boarding, followed by Air India, SpiceJet and AirAsia India. Airlines overbook their scheduled flights to a limited extent in order to reduce the possibility of flights departing with unoccupied or empty seats because of ‘no shows’ by booked passengers. Sometimes business class passengers or those having frequent flyer passes, usually accommodated on priority basis, turn up on the spot to board flights leading to denied boarding to other passengers.

“Denied boarding is decided on the basis of the historical no-show number, without causing inconvenience to the guests and is carried out in compliance with the regulatory body. As per DGCA norms, we first check with guests if they would like to voluntarily take the next flight. If the guest does not agree for an alternate flight, we cancel their booking and provide them with the necessary monetary compensation under monetary compensation in accordance with the provisions of CAR, Section 3, Series M, Part IV of DGCA rules,” said an AirAsia India spokesperson.

Compensation

The DGCA last July announced a cap on ticket cancellation charges, increased compensation for denied boarding and steep reduction in excess baggage fee levied by airlines. Airlines were also told to refund all statutory taxes in the case of flight cancellations. For denied boarding and flight cancellations, DGCA had proposed revised compensation structures depending on the arrangement of an alternative flight for the traveller. An amount equal to 200 per cent of booked one-way basic fare plus airline fuel charge, subject to the maximum limit of Rs 10,000 would be given in case the carrier arranges the alternative flight within 24 hours of the scheduled departure.

The quantum would go up to 400 per cent of booked one-way basic fare plus airline fuel charge and the maximum would be Rs 20,000 where the alternative flight is provided after 24 hours.

“In case the passenger does not opt for an alternative flight, refund of full value of ticket and compensation equal to 400 per cent of booked one-way basic fare plus airline fuel charge, subject to maximum of Rs 20,000 will be given,” the regulator said.

According to the watchdog, no compensation would be paid if a passenger is informed about the cancellation at least two weeks before the scheduled departure and if the airline has arranged another flight depending on the passenger’s convenience.

This would be applicable, subject to conditions, even on instances where the cancellation has been informed less than two weeks and up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure. In such a case, there would be no compensation if the carrier has arranged alternative flight scheduled to depart within two hours of their booked scheduled departure.

In cancellations, the financial compensation would be Rs 5,000 or booked one-way basic fare plus airline fuel charge, whichever is less, for flights having a block time of up to one hour. This quantum would be Rs 7,500 in the case of flights having a block time of one to two hours. For flights having a block time of more than two hours, the financial compensation would go up to Rs 10,000.

Block hours refer to the moment a commercial aircraft leaves the departure gate until it lands and reaches the arrival gate, or till its engines are working. International Air Transport Association (IATA) says that airlines should be allowed to continue long-established overbooking practices. “The airline business is unique in that once a flight takes off, the seats on that flight are no longer available for sale; it’s a time-sensitive, perishable product. In addition, some consumers travelling on flexible tickets may not cancel their reservation before a flight, resulting in a no show passenger,” IATA said.

