Staff crunch: Air India ropes in 247 retired employees as consultants

Air India has engaged 247 retired employees as consultants since there has been no induction of “non-operating manpower” for more than 15 years at the national carrier, the government said.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said these consultants have been engaged for 1-2 years in order to meet the immediate requirement of trained or experienced manpower in respective departments to ensure smooth functions. “At present, 247 superannuated employees of Air India have been engaged as consultants as there has been no induction of non-operating manpower in Air India for more than last 15 years,” Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Furthermore, the minister said there is acute shortage of manpower at Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL). To address manpower shortage, AIESL is re-appointing retired personnel and also doing fresh recruitment. Sinha said that till date, AIESL has appointed 209 retired staffers (Airbus group 114 and 95 in Boeing group).

“The gestation period for fresh recruits is 3-4 years to become full-fledged aircraft maintenance engineer under DGCA CAR 145. Hence, it has been decided to take the retired personnel who are already licensed by DGCA to mitigate the immediate shortage,” he noted.

