SpiceJet Great Republic Day sale: All-inclusive fares starting from Rs 769

Budget carrier SpiceJet has rolled out attractive discount offers as part of its “Great Republic Day” sale in which the airline is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 769 for domestic travel and Rs 2,469 for international travel.

The low-cost carrier stated on its website that the offer can be availed between January 22 and 25 and it will be applicable for travel until December 12, 2018. The offer can be availed on bookings from all channels but it will only be valid for one-way trips.

Over the past year, the discount war between airlines has intensified after the sector was opened with the introduction of the new civil aviation policy. SpiceJet has the third-largest passenger share among Indian airlines. The carrier has its hubs at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad. It operates 402 flights daily, flying to 51 cities including seven international destinations from its hubs.

Customers can also download the SpiceJet mobile app and get additional discounts on the flight bookings by using promo code REP69 to avail discount under Spicejet Republic Day sale.

The rider is that the sale is not applicable to group ticket bookings and it cannot be combined with other offers. However, the bookings are refundable but refunds will be given only after excluding the taxes. Customers will be able to change bookings by paying a fee and also the fare difference, if applicable. The offer is not valid for the entire seat plan but only for a limited number of seats that will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The airline said blackout dates are applicable to the offer.

Customers can book tickets through the airline’s website, its mobile app, travel websites and travel agents by using REP69 promo code.

SpiceJet’s biggest competitor, IndiGo, which holds the largest share in the market, offered fares of Rs 899 on some routes which were applicable for travel from February 1 to April 15 this year.

