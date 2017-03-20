SpiceJet to train 70-75 aircraft maintenance engineers each year

SpiceJet aims to train up to 75 aircraft maintenance engineers under its apprentice programme every year as the airline looks to nurture talent in-house. Against the backdrop of skilled manpower shortage in the fast-growing domestic aviation sector, the airline would provide employment to students who successfully complete the apprentice programme.

The initiative would help in improving skills of the students with increased focus on practical training, SpiceJet’s Senior Vice President (Engineering and Maintenance) Arun Kashyap said.

“Initially, we plan to train around 70-75 people every year,” he told PTI.

The programme, which was started in August 2016, is divided into two phases — three months of classroom teaching and nine months of hands-on training.

So far, 22 students have completed their classroom course and the new batch started earlier this month.

Kashyap said that the airline is in discussions with aircraft engine makers, including Pratt & Whitney, with respect to the apprentice programme.

There is a shortage of skilled manpower to the tune of 300-500 people for the domestic airlines. These are mainly for technicians, and certifying staff, he noted.

Those inducted into the apprentice programme are generally students who have completed their aircraft maintenance engineering course having two-and-a-half to three years duration.

Kashyap said the programme would also help in preparing for the airline’s expansion plans by way of nurturing talent within the organisation.

In one of the largest deals in the domestic aviation sector, SpiceJet has announced plans to purchase up to 205 new aircraft from Boeing with the order valued at Rs 1,50,000 crore.

The multi-billion dollar deal, announced in January, would see the airline buying more fuel-efficient 155 Boeing planes, with the delivery slated to start from 2018.

SpiceJet, which currently has a fleet of 49 planes, operates 343 average daily flights to 45 destinations, including six international ones.

