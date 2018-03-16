SpiceJet to shift operations for seven sectors to IGI’s Terminal 2

“SpiceJet will shift 22 flights serving seven domestic sectors from Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International airport to Terminal 2 (T2) with effect from March 25, 2018,” the company said in a statement. “SpiceJet will shift 22 flights serving seven domestic sectors from Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International airport to Terminal 2 (T2) with effect from March 25, 2018,” the company said in a statement.

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced shifting of operations for seven sectors from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from March 25.

A total of 22 flights serving the Kochi, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, Goa, Surat and Gorakhpur sectors will now shift to T2.

However, all remaining domestic flights will continue to operate from Terminal 1.

Delhi International Airport (DIAL) last year had asked SpiceJet and IndiGo to shift operations on the Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Kolkata sectors to T2 owing to congestion and proposed expansion work at T1.

IndiGo had unsuccessfully challenged DIAL’s decision in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. However, the courts allowed the airlines to retain the three core sectors with a condition that they should move out one-third of their passenger traffic volumes at T1 in the form of other routes.

The estimated traffic volume at T1 for SpiceJet is 4.9 million passengers per annum (mppa) for 2017-18. The airline said it has made arrangements to minimise inconvenience for its passengers. FE

