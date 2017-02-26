SpiceJet to launch Kolkata-Dhaka service from March 23

Low budget airlines SpiceJet on Sunday announced that it would launch a direct service on the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata sector from March 23. Low budget airlines SpiceJet on Sunday announced that it would launch a direct service on the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata sector from March 23.

Low budget airlines SpiceJet on Sunday announced that it would launch a direct service on the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata sector from March 23. With addition of the Bangladesh capital, the airline will operate to 7 international destinations, a SpiceJet release said. “To celebrate the launch of the new route, the airline has also announced an introductory promotional fare of Rs 3,549 (all inclusive) for Kolkata-Dhaka and BDT 4,325 (all inclusive) for Dhaka-Kolkata,” it said.

Dhaka is the second international destination after Bangkok that Spicejet will be serving with a direct daily flight from Kolkata.

“The new daily flight on the Kolkata-Dhaka route will help increase the connectivity with Bangladesh from India. Travellers coming for medical and business purposes will benefit from this new flight,” said company Chairman Ajay Singh.

“With our much awaited mega Boeing deal finally concluded, the time is now ripe for SpiceJet to eye new markets and boost connectivity,” he added.

The new flight will provide convenient onward connections to cities such as Bangkok, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Aizawl and Silchar via Kolkata to Dhaka, SpiceJet said.