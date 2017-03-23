SpiceJet launches daily direct flight from Kolkata to Dhaka

The country’s low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Thursday flagged off its first daily direct flight services to Dhaka from Kolkata. The ceremony was marked with a traditional flag-off and lamp-lighting here at the NSC Bose International Airport in presence of the airline and airport officials.

With this new flight, SpiceJet has launched its seventh international destination and is the first and only low-cost airline to operate a daily direct flight on the route.

In a message, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said “With this, Dhaka becomes our seventh international destination. SpiceJet is happy to have fulfilled its commitment to the West Bengal government, which was very keen on this new service connecting Kolkata with Dhaka. We hope to connect Kolkata with many more international destinations in the times to come.”

The new daily flight on the Kolkata – Dhaka route would help increase connectivity with Bangladesh from India. Travellers coming for medical treatment and business purposes would also benefit from this new flight, Singh said.

The new flight would provide convenient onward connections to cities like Bangkok, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Aizawl and Silchar via Kolkata to Dhaka.

Besides Dhaka, SpiceJet’s other international destinations include Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Kabul, Male (Maldives) and Muscat.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now