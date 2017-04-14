SpiceJet introduces 22 new flights

Frequencies have been enhanced in certain routes, including Dehradun-Delhi and Bengaluru-Kochi. On the international routes, SpiceJet has launched flights on Delhi-Bangkok and Kolkata-Dhaka routes. Frequencies have been enhanced in certain routes, including Dehradun-Delhi and Bengaluru-Kochi. On the international routes, SpiceJet has launched flights on Delhi-Bangkok and Kolkata-Dhaka routes.

No-frills airline SpiceJet said it has added 22 new flights, including 19 on domestic routes. “With the introduction of the summer schedule, the airline will increase its operation to 360 average daily flights,” the carrier said in a release.

The summer schedule is from March 26 to October 28. The airline has introduced 19 new domestic and three new international flights. These include direct services on Surat-Jaipur, Surat-Hyderabad, Surat-Goa, Jammu-Dehradun, Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram routes.

Besides, frequencies have been enhanced in certain routes, including Dehradun-Delhi and Bengaluru-Kochi. On the international routes, SpiceJet has launched flights on Delhi-Bangkok and Kolkata-Dhaka routes. Another flight is from Bengaluru to Male through Thiruvananthapuram.

“We will continue to add more flights to our network that will give our passengers more options to travel with us,” SpiceJet Senior Vice President (Commercial) Shilpa Bhatia said. The airline has a fleet of 32 Boeing 737NG and 17 Bombardier Q-400 planes.

