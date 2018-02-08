SpiceJet flight suffers tyre burst at Chennai airport, all passengers safe

All the passengers are safe. All the passengers are safe.

The runway at Chennai International Airport will be closed till 6 pm after the tyre of a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight burst while taking off on Thursday. All the passengers are safe.

In an official statement, the SpiceJet said, “SpiceJet Chennai-Delhi flight suffered a suspected tyre burst at the time of take off. The crew decided to turn back and landed safety at Chennai. Passengers were deplaned safely in a normal manner and taken to the terminal building.”

Meanwhile, an Ethiopian Airlines cargo aircraft made an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport at 2:44 PM due to low fuel.

