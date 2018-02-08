  • Associate Sponsor
SpiceJet flight suffers tyre burst at Chennai airport, all passengers safe

The runway at Chennai International Airport will be closed till 6 pm after the tyre of a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight  burst while taking off on Thursday. All the passengers are safe.

In an official statement, the SpiceJet said, “SpiceJet Chennai-Delhi flight suffered a suspected tyre burst at the time of take off. The crew decided to turn back and landed safety at Chennai. Passengers were deplaned safely in a normal manner and taken to the terminal building.”

Meanwhile, an Ethiopian Airlines cargo aircraft made an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport at 2:44 PM due to low fuel.

