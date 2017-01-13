Latest News

SpiceJet agrees to buy up to 205 Boeing jets, worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's chairman, told a news conference in New Delhi that the purchase rights include an option to buy wide-body aircraft for long haul journeys.

By: Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: January 13, 2017 1:31 pm
The firm order of 155 737 MAX jets includes 55 planes agreed in an original deal with Boeing in 2014.

India’s SpiceJet said on Friday it had agreed to buy up to 205 jets from Boeing , with a firm order of 155 new aircraft and an option for 50 more. The deal would be worth up to $22 billion at list prices, the company said in a statement.

The firm order of 155 737 MAX jets includes 55 planes agreed in an original deal with Boeing in 2014. Ajay Singh, SpiceJet’s chairman, told a news conference in New Delhi that the purchase rights include an option to buy wide-body aircraft for long haul journeys.

