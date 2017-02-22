Slight crack in windshield delays Spicejet’s Pune-Delhi flight

A Delhi-bound Spicejet flight from here was delayed for around nine hours after a “slight crack” was noticed on the pilot side windshield, which was replaced subsequently. The flight which was originally scheduled for departure at 7.20 AM, ultimately took off at 4.25 PM from the international airport in Lohegaon.

“Flight SG 999 operating Pune to Delhi while preparing for departure noticed a slight crack on the pilot side windshield,” Spicejet said in a statement.

As a standard measure it was decided to replace the windscreen, it said.

“The men and material required to replace the windscreen were moved from Delhi and Chennai, but as the Pune runway was closed from 8 am to 10:30 am, the flight carrying spares landed at only 11:00 am,” reads the statement.

It further stated that passengers were served refreshment and were accommodated in the airport lounge.