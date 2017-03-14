IndiGo adds Sharjah to its international fleet

The international destinations include Bangkok, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Sharjah and Singapore. (Representational Image) The international destinations include Bangkok, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Sharjah and Singapore. (Representational Image)

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday added Sharjah as its sixth international destination with daily non-stop flights from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthpuram in Kerala. The Sharjah-Kozhikode flight service will start from March 20 and the Sharjah-Thiruvananthpuram service will be effective from April 8, the airline said in a statement.

“With rising business and tourism stemming from the Gulf market, IndiGo (6E) is determined to provide the best travel experience to all those who wish to fly to these destinations. We are looking at providing affordable fares on these new routes for 6E travellers,” Sanjay Kumar, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo told reporters in Sharjah.

With its fleet of 126 Airbus A320 family aircraft, the airline now operates 884 daily flights connecting 44 destinations.

The international destinations of the budget carrier include Bangkok, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Sharjah and Singapore.

