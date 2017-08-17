Senior pilots must serve 1-year notice period: DGCA

Earlier the notice period for commanders as well as co-pilots was six months. Earlier the notice period for commanders as well as co-pilots was six months.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised the civil aviation requirements (CAR) effectively mandating aircraft commanders to give a notice period of one year before quitting from their airline. Earlier the notice period for commanders as well as co-pilots was six months.

“It takes about eight to nine months to train a pilot to operate an aircraft used for airline operations, as he has to pass technical and performance examinations of the aircraft, undergo simulator & flying training and has to undertake ‘Skill Test’ to satisfy licence requirements before he is released to fly,” the civil aviation regulator said in the new CAR document.

“In view of the above, it has been decided by the government that any act on the part of pilots including resignation from the airlines without a minimum notice period of one year in respect of commanders and six months in respect of copilots, which may result into last minute cancellation of flights and harassment to passengers, would be treated as an act against the public interest,” the DGCA said.

Earlier this year, the DGCA had decided to review the six-month rule after pressure from domestic airlines losing their flight captains to gulf carriers, which offered higher salaries. However, the proposal received opposition from various stakeholders, including pilot unions. Experts have suggested that the move could also pose problems in terms of pilots losing focus during their notice period.

“It is risky if pilots are forced to stay on for a year if they are not in the right frame of mind, and don’t have the correct occupation level,” a senior aviation analyst, on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express.

Furthermore, the analyst pointed out that while there was a possibility of the decisions stunting the expansion of newer and relatively smaller airlines like Vistara and AirAsia India, for the bigger airlines wishing to expand their fleets it could result into higher costs. “It’s not that there’s a lack of pilots in the world. If the supply of commanders in India is restricted, airlines will look to bring in expats, who demand higher salaries and extra expenses for working outside their country,” he said.

According to a recent PTI report, nearly 99 per cent of respondents had opposed the DGCA’s proposal for extending the notice period for senior pilots. A pilot’s body had written to the regulator urging it to drop its proposal considering that “a notice period is an administrative and HR function” and, therefore, it was a matter between a pilot and his or her airline.

