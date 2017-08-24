Rajiv Bansal takes charge as Air India CMD

Senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal on Thurs day took charge as the interim Chairman and Managing Director of Air India. Bansal replaces Ashwani Lohani, who has assumed office as Railway Board Chairman. Lohani, who was at the helm for nearly two years, handed over the Air India CMD charge to Bansal.

Soon after assuming office, Bansal held meetings with senior officials of the national carrier. His appointment comes at a time when the government is working on the modalities for the disinvestment of the ailing Air India. Bansal, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor at the petroleum ministry, was appointed Air India’s interim CMD on Wednesday.

A Nagaland cadre IAS officer, he has earlier served for about two years at the civil aviation ministry. The airline, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore, turned operationally profitable in 2015-16 for the first time in a decade.

