Rajiv Bansal appointed as Air India CMD for 3 months

Air India. (File/Photo) Air India. (File/Photo)

The government on Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal as the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India for three months. Bansal, who is additional secretary and financial adviser at the petroleum ministry, will replace Ashwani Lohani — who has been appointed as the Chairman of Railway Board. A senior civil aviation ministry official said that Bansal has been appointed as Air India CMD for three months. Bansal is from the Nagaland cadre of 1988 batch and hails from Haryana.

He is taking over as Air India CMD at a time when the government is working on the modalities for the disinvestment of the loss-making national carrier.

He had served at the civil aviation ministry between 2006 and 2008.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App