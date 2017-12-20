‘Queen of the skies’ Boeing 747 flies its final scheduled flight by an American carrier

Delta flew the last flight for the Boeing 747 by an American airline recently bringing an end to an era dominated by the original jumbo jet. (Photo: Delta’s Boeing 747-400ER by Konstantin von Wedelstaedt, Wikimedia Commons) Delta flew the last flight for the Boeing 747 by an American airline recently bringing an end to an era dominated by the original jumbo jet. (Photo: Delta’s Boeing 747-400ER by Konstantin von Wedelstaedt, Wikimedia Commons)

The year 1969 holds a special place in American history. It was marked by memorable events that left their imprint on the world for several decades thereafter. Though the first landing on the moon and the Woodstock festival are remembered as highlights, another mammoth event took place on February 9, 1969: the first Boeing 747 lifted off from the company’s production facility in Everett. The following year, it flew its first commercial flight.

The “Queen of the Skies” flew its final scheduled passenger flight by a US Airline with Delta recently, but the story of the 747 is one that helped shape the aviation industry in the 1970s-80s.

When the need arose for a Jumbo Jet, Pan Am influenced the development of the 747 to great measure. Boeing set up their production plant in Everett, just to build the 747. The plant, which is one of the largest buildings in the world by volume, later rolled out other iconic wide-bodies like the 767, 777 and the 787 Dreamliner.

The 747 was the first wide-body passenger aircraft ever produced and meant to be 150 per cent larger than the largest 707 passenger aircraft. The four-engine jumbo uses a double-decker configuration for a part of its length in the front section. That distinct “hump” made it arguably the most recognisable airliner in the world.

The hump was put to house extra seating and also to serve as extra cargo space when needed. Boeing expected demand to saturate at 400 units as development of supersonic airliners was announced in the 1960s. Boeing had estimated that after the advent of supersonic airlines, the 747 will be suited for cargo use. Eventually, the Concorde supersonic aircraft was inducted into commercial service but it could never serve the mass passengers as the 747 could. Beating the critics’ predictions, the 747 crossed the 1,000 aircraft production mark in 1993 and till date 1,536 aircraft have been built with units operating in airlines around the world.

Describing the work it took to bring out the first 747 and the thrust behind the project, Boeing says on its website: “The 747 was the result of the work of some 50,000 Boeing people. Called “the Incredibles,” these were the construction workers, mechanics, engineers, secretaries and administrators who made aviation history by building the 747 — the largest civilian airplane in the world — in less than 16 months during the late 1960s. The incentive for creating the giant 747 came from reductions in airfares, a surge in air-passenger traffic and increasingly crowded skies.”

Never in history had someone flew such a huge aircraft and Boeing went all out to make its flagship jumbo jet to tap into the growing aviation industry. “The 747 was truly monumental in size. The massive airplane required construction of the 200 million-cubic-foot (5.6 million-cubic-meter) 747 assembly plant in Everett, Wash., the world’s largest building (by volume). The fuselage of the original 747 was 225 feet (68.5 meters) long; the tail as tall as a six-story building. Pressurised, it carried a ton of air. The cargo hold had room for 3,400 pieces of baggage and could be unloaded in seven minutes. The total wing area was larger than a basketball court. Yet, the entire global navigation system weighed less than a modern laptop computer.”

United Airlines had recently retired its Boeing 747 aircraft with a tribute earlier in November in which it described the aircraft as “At 231 feet, 10 inches from nose to tail, the 747-400 is roughly as long as five humpback whales end-to-end.”

Pan Am flew the first commercial flight of the jumbo jet on January 21, 1970 from New York to London. In the same year, United inducted it own 747 into its aircraft fleet and flew it from San Fransisco to Honolulu, Hawaii on July 23, 1970.

The bestseller of all the models, the 747-400, can carry over 410 passengers in a three-class configuration and over 600 in a dense single-class configuration. After the 747 was launched, it held the record for passenger capacity for nearly 37 years. Boeing created the 747-400 in the late 1980s and delivered the first of the model to Northwestern Airlines in 1989. Delta would eventually go on to acquire its fleet in the merger of the two airlines around two decades later. Delta had earlier retired the 747 prototype in September 2015 after the aircraft had logged 61 million miles. With the last outing, Delta became the last US airline to fly the 747.

Airlines around the globe still operate 747s and are expected to do so for many years. It has a range of over 13,000 km and was the prime choice for decades for long-haul flights. The airliner left an impact globally with all leading carriers inducting the jumbo-jet into their fleets. In India, Air India currently has five wide-body 747-400 aircrafts in its fleet up to 22.5 years old.

However, factors like dropping sales of the 747 during the last decade, its fuel consumption in comparison to the newer, more efficient aircraft like the Dreamliner now relegate the jet’s future largely to the freight business.

