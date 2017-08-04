P&W tells DGCA: ‘No A320neo grounding from Sept’

Glitches in P&W PW1100 engines, which are being used on the A320neo aircraft, have affected the aforementioned airlines in India with their planes being grounded.(Representational Image) Glitches in P&W PW1100 engines, which are being used on the A320neo aircraft, have affected the aforementioned airlines in India with their planes being grounded.(Representational Image)

Engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (P&W) on Thursday told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and two airlines – IndiGo and GoAir – that it would resolve the technical faults in its engines by September. Glitches in P&W PW1100 engines, which are being used on the A320neo aircraft, have affected the aforementioned airlines in India with their planes being grounded.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between the regulator, the engine maker, the aircraft maker, and the airlines on Thursday, a senior DGCA official said. The DGCA has been conducted investigations into issues that have arisen with the P&W engines in A320neo narrow-body jets brought into service over the past year by the two domestic carriers. While the aircraft so far comprises only a small part of IndiGo and GoAir’s fleets, they have 388 and 139 pending orders, respectively, according to Airbus data as on June 30.

Seven A320 neos of IndiGo and 2 of GoAir have been grounded due to engine issues. “DGCA also expressed concern on grounding of large number of A320neos thereby affecting flight schedules of IndiGo and GoAir. P&W assured that by September 2017, they will ensure that there is no grounding of aircraft,” the official said. “Shop-level delivery of engines undergoing modification is being increased to cut down the time for supply of engines,” he added.

The concern was also raised earlier this week at a post-earnings analyst conference call by IndiGo. “…we continue to have a high number of engine removals and sufficient spare engines have not been available. Regrettably, there have been days when we have had to ground as many as nine A320neos due to lack of spare engines. While we do receive certain compensation from Pratt and Whitney for these groundings, the operational disruptions are quite challenging and we are not happy with that situation,” Aditya Ghosh, president & whole-time director, IndiGo, had said during the call.

