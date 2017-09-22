Pune-bound GoAir plane diverted to Mumbai after technical snag

“G8 175 DEL-PNQ (Delhi-Pune) with 180 pax was diverted to Mumbai due to a suspected technical snag,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement. (File Photo) “G8 175 DEL-PNQ (Delhi-Pune) with 180 pax was diverted to Mumbai due to a suspected technical snag,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement. (File Photo)

A Pune-bound GoAir Airbus A320 Neo plane with 180 passengers on board from New Delhi was diverted to the city airport on Thursday. The GoAir flight G8175 which was scheduled to land in Pune from New Delhi was diverted to Mumbai after the pilot reported a technical snag in the A320 neo plane, the airline said.

“G8 175 DEL-PNQ (Delhi-Pune) with 180 pax was diverted to Mumbai due to a suspected technical snag,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The flight had a normal landing and all the passengers have been accommodated on an alternate GoAir flight to Pune immediately via ramp to ramp transfer, the statement said.

As many as nine planes of both IndiGo and GoAir are grounded currently due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

While IndiGo has six P&W engine-powered planes on ground, GoAir has three such planes out of operation due to engine issues.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App