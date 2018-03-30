‘Previous govt made beggar out of Maharaja, we will reinstate him’: MoS Jayant Sinha on Air India disinvestment

Nearly half the current debt of Air India would be transferred to the private entity, Jayant Sinha said, adding that the process is likely to be completed by 2018-end (File) Nearly half the current debt of Air India would be transferred to the private entity, Jayant Sinha said, adding that the process is likely to be completed by 2018-end (File)

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Thursday said that the previous government had made a “bhikhari” (beggar) out of Maharaja (Air India logo) and the process of disinvestment initiated for Air India would reverse the same and help the airline regain its glory. The employees would be made stakeholders in the process, he added.

Replying to a query on disinvestment of Air India, in which the government plans to sell 76 per cent stake, Sinha said: “UPA sarkar ne Maharaja ko bhikhari bana diya… hum usey bhikhari ko phir se ek shaandaar Maharaja banana jaa rahe hain (the UPA had made a beggar out of Maharaja… we are going to crown it as the Maharaja again).” Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office in Ranchi, the minister said that the management control of Air India would go to the private entity, while employees would be able to own stakes in the new setup. “This will be better for their future,” he said.

Nearly half the current debt of Air India would be transferred to the private entity, he said, adding that the process is likely to be completed by 2018-end. Asked about senior BJP leader and his father Yaswant Sinha meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sinha said that questions on his father’s politics should be put to him. “I am a worker of the party currently given the task to handle the Civil Aviation Department and Hazaribagh constituency. I am answerable on that,” he said, adding that counter-opinions were always welcome in a democracy.

