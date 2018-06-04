Pratt & Whitney snags continue: Ranchi-Delhi IndiGo flight faces engine problems

This was the second such engine failure in the last three days after another IndiGo June 1 flight from Kolkata to Port Blair aborted its take-off due to engine stall. (Express File Photo by Vasant Prabhu) This was the second such engine failure in the last three days after another IndiGo June 1 flight from Kolkata to Port Blair aborted its take-off due to engine stall. (Express File Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

After two separate rounds of Airbus A320neo aircraft, equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines, being grounded by the regulator and later being cleared to fly, the engines have continued to develop snags. On Sunday, an IndiGo flight en route to Ranchi from Delhi returned back shortly after taking off following an engine problem that led to the pilots conducting a controlled shut down of one of the engines. This was the second such engine failure in the last three days after another IndiGo June 1 flight from Kolkata to Port Blair aborted its take-off due to engine stall.

Confirming the Sunday incident, an IndiGo spokesperson said: “VT-ITE Neo aircraft operating 6E-509 (Delhi-Ranchi) had an air turn back to Delhi. The crew carried out an inflight shut down following the standard industry procedure. The aircraft landed back safely at Delhi with 183 passengers and 7 crew on board. The matter is under investigation and has been reported to the regulator”. According to flight tracking portal, Flightradar24, the aircraft attained a height of 25,000 feet 10-12 minutes after takeoff and then began descending and turning back towards Delhi.

Apart from IndiGo, another budget carrier GoAir flies Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt & Whitney aircraft in India. Last year, as many as 14 aircraft operated by the two airlines were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation leading to mass cancellations and rescheduling of flights by these carriers.

