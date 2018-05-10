PIL to cap air fares: Delhi High Court seeks reply from Centre, DGCA

The authorities have been asked to file their response before the next date of hearing on August 8. The authorities have been asked to file their response before the next date of hearing on August 8.

Airlines allegedly charging higher and arbitrary airfares Wednesday came under the scanner of the Delhi High Court, which sought the views of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the issue.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry and the regulatory body — DGCA, on a PIL seeking capping of air fares charged by the airlines in the country from consumers. The authorities have been asked to file their response before the next date of hearing on August 8.

Seeking direction to restrain the airline operators from charging arbitrary airfares on passengers, Bejon K Misra, who claims himself to be a consumer rights activist, alleged that the authorities were silent spectators towards the operators of the airlines when it comes to arbitrary airfares, without justification.

Misra, said that through his petition he seeks “greater transparency and accountability in pricing of airfares by the authorities ….”

