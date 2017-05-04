Passengers stranded at Jaipur as flight grounded overnight

The aircraft finally had to halt overnight in Jaipur. (Picture for representational purpose) The aircraft finally had to halt overnight in Jaipur. (Picture for representational purpose)

Passengers on board a Kolkata-Delhi SpiceJet flight had a harrowing time as the aircraft was diverted twice and kept shuttling between Jaipur and Delhi due to bad weather conditions. The aircraft finally had to halt overnight in Jaipur last night as the crew requested rest time. It was one of 14 flights that were diverted from Delhi to Jaipur due to rough weather.

Stranded for hours, the passengers created a ruckus at the airport here late at night, airport authorities said. Passengers finally took the flight for Delhi this morning. “Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight carrying 163 passengers was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather conditions prevailing in New Delhi. It reached at around 10 pm and took a flight again at around 11.30 pm. However, the flight was again diverted to

Jaipur due to bad weather conditions,” said Neerja Rathi, DGM (operations), Jaipur International Airport.

She said 79 passengers took a flight for Delhi this morning when airline crew reached Jaipur from Delhi whereas the remaining passengers were adjusted on other flights.

