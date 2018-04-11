Passenger complained about mosquitoes: Aviation ministry to probe deplaning by IndiGo

On Monday, IndiGo offloaded the passenger, Dr Saurabh Rai, before departing for Bengaluru after a series of events that began with him complaining about mosquitoes in the aircraft. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh On Monday, IndiGo offloaded the passenger, Dr Saurabh Rai, before departing for Bengaluru after a series of events that began with him complaining about mosquitoes in the aircraft. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Following the deplaning of a passenger at Lucknow airport by low-cost carrier IndiGo, Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu has ordered an enquiry into the incident. On Monday, IndiGo offloaded the passenger, Dr Saurabh Rai, before departing for Bengaluru after a series of events that began with him complaining about mosquitoes in the aircraft.

In a detailed statement, IndiGo said that once all passengers were on board the aircraft on flight 6E-541, Rai, who was seated on 22C, started complaining about presence of mosquitoes in the aircraft following which the lead cabin attendant tried to pacify him and showed him the two used empty cans of the approved aircraft insecticide as well as the mosquito repellant patches.

“However, Dr Rai was not satisfied and came forward 10 rows to row 12, while the seatbelt sign was on, and started aggressively demanding that the aircraft be sprayed again, even if it meant deplaning the passengers and delaying the flight. The lead tried to explain that this was a pressurised cabin and as the temperature cools down, the phenomena would subside,” the airline said.

In his version, Rai said that he witnessed other passengers too, including children, in discomfort due to mosquitoes and saw them using the aircraft safety information card to ward off the insects.

However, the altercation between Rai and the cabin attendants continued and the lead crew member of the flight informed the captain about the incident and he called upon the ground security, who in turn sought help from the quick response team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“Once the quick response team of the CISF and IndiGo’s ground personnel reached the aircraft, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the matter was further discussed in the presence of CISF personnel. At no point of time was there any physical altercation with the passenger. In the presence of CISF, the IndiGo security staff explained the situation to Dr Rai. In the meantime, some of the other passengers started complaining about him being on-board since they felt that he had already delayed the aircraft and behaved in an inappropriate manner,” IndiGo said.

The doctor claimed that he was manhandled by the IndiGo staff and was offloaded. The airline said that due to his “belligerent behavior and on the concerns raised by other passengers”, a decision was taken to deplane Rai from the aircraft “to ensure the safe conduct of the flight”.

“I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr Saurabh Rai by Indigo at Lucknow Airport,” Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday. Late last year, IndiGo was involved in a case of manhandling a passenger, when a video went viral of IndiGo ground crew dragging one of the passengers at Delhi airport. The issue settled after IndiGo’s President and Wholetime Director Aditya Ghosh tendered an apology.

