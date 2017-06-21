One-year job notice: Bombay HC calls plea against DGCA draft rules as premature

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

The Indian Pilots Guild and the National Aviators Guild had moved the Bombay High Court last week challenging the draft Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) of May 2017 which proposes that commercial pilots working for any aviation company must give a notice of at least a year before changing jobs.

The two unions, consisting of pilots employed by Air India and Jet Airways have taken exception to the draft that further states that failure to comply with this requirement will lead to action against them under relevant sections of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, including the cancellation of their pilot licenses.

The High Court, on Tuesday, held that the petition against the proposed Directorate General of Civil Aviation rules to extend the notice period from six months to one year is premature as the proposal is still in the draft stage.

The petition states that this rule is prescribed by the ministry/regulatory body and not by individual airlines and since it is a question of their employment contract, the ministry should not have a role in the same.

