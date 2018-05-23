Ministry of Civil Aviation proposal: No cancellation charge within 24 hours of ticket booking

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said here that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) could look into issues where the airlines are not in agreement with the passenger on the compensation issue. (Source: File Photo) Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said here that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) could look into issues where the airlines are not in agreement with the passenger on the compensation issue. (Source: File Photo)

In what could bring relief to air travellers from high cancellation charges, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has proposed abolishing these levies on domestic flight tickets if the cancellation is made within 24 hours of booking. However, the rule will be applicable only if the ticket booked is for a flight scheduled later than 96 hours from booking.

Different airlines impose different cancellation charges ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per traveler per sector on domestic routes. The proposed charter of passenger rights, which has been put out for public consultations, will also allow passengers to make name corrections — up to three characters — within 24 hours of making a reservation without any additional levy charge. As per the draft charter, it is proposed that airlines should prominently print the cancellation charges on the ticket, and airline and their agents — including online portals such as Makemytrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, etc — together should not, under any circumstances, levy cancellation charge more than the basic fare plus fuel surcharge.

Further, in case of flights being cancelled by the airlines, the charter proposes compensation of Rs 20,000 on missing connecting flights if the delay is over 12 hours, and Rs 10,000 if the delay is between 4-12 hours.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said here that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) could look into issues where the airlines are not in agreement with the passenger on the compensation issue.

The charter also proposes that if the passenger is informed about cancellation of flight less than two weeks before and up to 24 hours of the scheduled departure time, the airline must offer an alternative flight allowing the passenger to depart within two hours of the booked scheduled departure time or refund the ticket, as acceptable to the passenger. Further, if the flight delay is communicated by the airline more than 24 hours prior to original scheduled time and if the flight is delayed for more than 4 hours, then airlines will have to offer an option of full refund. When delay is more than 24 hours and involves flight to fly on the next day i.e. beyond 0000 hours, a passenger is to be offered free-of-charge hotel accommodation including transfers, an official release said.

Sinha also pointed out that the compensation will be applicable only in case of flight cancellations that are within the airline’s control and will exclude flights being delayed or cancelled due to external factors such as bad weather or air traffic control reasons. In a recent case, a domestic flight was delayed due to weather-related disruptions but due to additional factors such as crew duty limit, the passengers were stuck in the flight and were forced to occupy the tarmac. For such instances, the draft charter proposes that when the flight is stationed on the tarmac for more than 60 minutes, sufficient and free-of-charge hot snacks and beverages are to be provided to the passengers. If the flight is stationed on the tarmac for more than 90 minutes plus no possibility of departure in next 30 minutes, passengers must be de-boarded, it suggested.

