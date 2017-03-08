Women should start airline ventures, says Aviation Secretary

Women entrepreneurs will get “single window clearance” and other benefits to start an airline under the regional air connectivity scheme. (Representational Image) Women entrepreneurs will get “single window clearance” and other benefits to start an airline under the regional air connectivity scheme. (Representational Image)

Women entrepreneurs will get “single window clearance” and other benefits to start an airline under the regional air connectivity scheme, a top official said. The remarks were made by Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey in a video message at an event in New Delhi to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“Regional Connectivity Scheme is an opportunity whereby women can set up a brand new airline… I assure that women will get special treatment. We will give them single window clearance,” he said.

Women should come forward to start aviation companies, Choubey said in the video message recorded for the non-profit group Women in Aviation International (WAI).

The event, organised by WAI, was also attended by Choubey and Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

As part of efforts to make flying more affordable as well as connect unserved and under-served airports, the government has unveiled the ambitious regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik).

Under UDAN, various incentives would be extended to the participating airlines, including viability gap funding, while fares would be capped at Rs 2,500 for one-hour flights. Helicopter services are also covered under the scheme.

Speaking at the event, the Civil Aviation Minister said there is some way to go in addressing gender inequality.

“We do have some way to go in addressing gender inequality but the silver lining in the cloud is that everybody has started accepting that gender inequality must be a thing of the past,” he said.

Raju also felicitated the all-women crew of Air India that flew around the world on a Delhi-San Francisco flight.

WAI unveiled the slogan ‘Beti Ki Udaan, Desh Ka Swabhimaan’ as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.