Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Mumbai after snag in engine

Low-cost carrier IndiGo, which is already entangled in issues pertaining with Pratt & Whitney’s engines on part of its Airbus A320neo fleet, on Thursday faced a snag on one of the engines in its aircraft operating on the Mumbai-Kolkata route, following which the flight landed back in Mumbai.

According to a source, the pilots received warnings including detection of oil chip, high-vibration and stall messages.

Confirming the incident, the company’s spokesperson said: “IndiGo flight 6E-395 enroute Mumbai-Kolkata had to return to Mumbai earlier today (Thursday) due to a technical glitch (oil chip in one engine) in the aircraft. All operating procedures were diligently followed by the cockpit and inflight crew,” adding that the airline reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, apart from initiating an internal enquiry on the incident.

Last month, IndiGo had grounded three of its A320neo aircraft following a warning by European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) about the knife-edge seal modification issued by Pratt & Whitney to its PW1100G-jm geared turbofan engine model. This had come less than four months after last of grounded A320neos operated by IndiGo and GoAir were cleared to fly after Pratt & Whitney resolved issues with a carbon seal and the combustion chamber of its power plants.

“All passengers were safely deboarded and the flight took off with an alternate aircraft at 1945 hours with a total delay of 1 hour 50 minutes,” the IndiGo spokesperson said about Thursday’s incident.

