Kingfisher Airlines collapsed due to faulty Pratt & Whitney engines: Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya. (Express Photo) Vijay Mallya. (Express Photo)

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Friday, while appreciating the enquiry initiated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) into Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, said the Kingfisher Airlines collapsed due to faulty engines which were procurred from the latter. “Not surprised at DGCA enquiry into Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines. Kingfisher Airlines sadly collapsed also due to faulty engines,” Mallya said in his tweet.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Mallya’s tweet came after the DGCA initiated a probe following the incident of engine fire on one of the aircraft belonging to the budget passenger carrier IndiGo in Mumbai which was equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines.

“We have sued IAE a Pratt & Whitney Group Company for compensation towards defective aircraft engines supplied to Kingfisher Airlines,” Mallya said in another tweet.

The Kingfisher Airlines, which was controlled by Mallya in September 2013, had filed a lawsuit against engine-maker International Aero Engines (IAE) seeking about $236 million in damages for allegedly supplying “inherently defective” engines.

In February 2017, DGCA ordered detailed inspection of 21 Airbus 320 neo planes of IndiGo and GoAir that are equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines, which have been frequently facing technical glitches.

The DGCA had directed the airlines to carry out inspection after taking serious note of recent incidents.