Jet Airways passengers can now bid for an upgraded class, here’s how

Full-service carrier Jet Airways has announced the launch of ‘Jet upgrade’ option which will allow its passengers to upgrade to first class through a bidding process.

In a statement, the airline said that passengers holding confirmed economy or premiere bookings can now upgrade to a premiere or first class respectively. It means that if you have a confirmed economy ticket, you can upgrade to a premiere, and if you have a confirmed premiere ticket, you can bid for a first class flying experience.

Here are the terms and conditions:

# Interested passengers can place a bid on Jet Airways’ website under the “Manage My Booking” section, stating the amount they are willing to bid for the upgrade.

# You can bid for the upgrade at least seven days prior to the flight’s departure date. Bidding will close 24 hours before the scheduled departure.

# In between, the passengers can modify or even cancel their bids. However, the guests will not be able to withdraw their bid, once the bid is accepted as per the defined timelines, the statement said, claiming the scheme is the first of its kind in the industry.

# The passengers who want to upgrade through the bidding process can choose to pay the fixed amount through credit cards. If the bid is unsuccessful, the respective credit cards will not be charged and the original booking will stand.

# In case you win the bidding process, a revised ticket will be sent to you. However, the original booking of all other guests will remain unaffected. The airline will notify the passengers about the bids and their status via email well in advance of the flight’s departure.

Meanwhile, the programme is available across the airline’s entire network of 65 domestic and international destinations, and on all flights operated by Jet Airways.

