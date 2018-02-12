Jet Airways, IndiGo, AirAsia India, GoAir offer discounts on flight tickets: Here’s what is on offer

Prices across major routes have been slashed by airlines (Representational) Prices across major routes have been slashed by airlines (Representational)

Major airlines like IndiGo, AirAsia, Jet Airways and GoAir have slashed their fares across major routes in order to attract more passengers. The promotional offers are available for a stipulated time and the tickets can be easily booked on the company’s website. Here are some of the offers provided by the different airlines.

Jet Airways

The ‘Valentine’s Special’ offer gives the flyers up to 30 per cent discount on base fire on the network’s international flights. The offer is available for both one-way and return journeys. February 12, 2018, is the last day of the offer. The discounted price, is, however, not applicable for flyers wishing to travel to Colombo.

GoAir

GoAir has announced fares starting at Rs 991 across selective routes. The flyers can also avail an additional 10 per cent discount by booking through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. GOHDFC10 is the promo code that can be used for the same, a statement on the company’s website read. The offer is valid until February 20, 2018. However, the sale is not applicable for infant booking and also group discount.

IndiGo

IndiGo, meanwhile, has announced special offers on selected routes. A one-way ticket from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram is available for as low as Rs 900. Discounted rates are also available Mumbai-Vadodara, Goa-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Delhi etc. The price, however, differs according to the routes.

Air Asia India

Under its ‘Beat the Budget’ offer, AirAsia India has rolled out domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,699 on selected routes. The offer is valid only till July 31, 2018. Flight from Kochi to Bengaluru can be booked at Rs 1,699. Flights at different prices are available for other routes.

