These airlines are offering discounts: Here are the low prices, schedule and last date to book

As competition among private airline carriers gets intense, passengers are set to get benefits with discounts being offered on various routes. Air Asia, GoAir, Jet Airways are introducing new schemes on a range of domestic and international flights, to attract more and more fliers.

Here are some of the offers you can avail

GoAir

GoAir has announced a reduction of fares on various routes as part of a new promotional offer, the prices are as low as Rs 1,697 on destinations including Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Pune. The last date to avail the offers is May 28, 2018. Meanwhile, flights between Nagpur and Mumbai is priced at Rs 2,763 and between Delhi-Ahmedabad at Rs 2,918.

Jet Airways

Jet Airways is also offering a slew of discount to potential fliers through bookings done from its website and app. The airline is offering tickets starting at Rs 6,808 under its ‘Book Early, Save More’ promotional scheme. However, to avail the scheme, tickets must be purchased atleast 30 days in advance. Meanwhile, the company is also offering 30 per cent discount on economy seats to international destinations. However, today is the last day to avail the benefits and the travel period should fall between October 10, 2018 to December 15, 2018.

AirAsia offers

Under its promotional scheme, Air Asia is offering flight tickets at a price of Rs 2,999 on select international destinations. The list includes Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Bangkok, Sydney, Perth for which the tickets can be booked until May 6 for travelling until October 31, 2018. However, the offer is only available for bookings done through the official airline website.

