Jet Airways apologises after passengers seen swatting mosquitoes in flight

The passengers could be seen using hand fans and magazines to avoid mosquito bites. (File) The passengers could be seen using hand fans and magazines to avoid mosquito bites. (File)

Jet Airways on Tuesday apologised after its passengers were seen swatting mosquitoes in a flight at Lucknow airport. The matter came to light when a video, shot by one of the passengers, went viral on social media. The passengers could be seen using hand fans and magazines to avoid mosquito bites.

News agency ANI posted the video on Twitter.

#WATCH A video shot by a passenger at Lucknow airport on a Jet Airways flight shows passengers swatting mosquitoes (8.4.18) pic.twitter.com/vVh3LbrMJk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

Shortly after the video was aired, the airlines issued an apology statement, saying the matter has been handed over to cabin appearance team for review.

We have taken this up with our cabin appearance team for review. We sincerely regret the inconvenience: Jet Airways statement on passengers seen swatting mosquitoes on a jet flight at Lucknow airport pic.twitter.com/BqQN0CTQGA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

In another related incident, low-cost carrier IndiGo forcibly offloaded a doctor from Bengaluru after he complained of mosquitoes on board flight 6E 541. Saurabh Rai, who was travelling to Bengaluru from Lucknow on Monday evening, said he complained of mosquitos inside the aircraft immediately after boarding the flight.

READ | IndiGo offloads doctor over complaint of mosquitoes onboard, he plans legal action

Rai alleged that the crew members, instead of paying heed, manhandled him before offloading from the aircraft. The carrier, on its part, said Rai had used threatening language while speaking with a flight attendant and was offloaded for unruly behaviour.

“The Indigo flight from Lucknow to Bengaluru was full of mosquitoes when I raised an objection, I was manhandled by the crew and offloaded from the aircraft, I was even threatened,” ANI quoted Rai as saying. Rai, a cardiologist, told PTI that he would take “legal recourse” soon against the airline as well as lodge a complaint with the civil aviation ministry, DGCA and Prime Minister’s Office.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App