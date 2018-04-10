New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport now among top 20 busiest globally

Indira Gandhi International Airport handled 63.45 million passengers during 2017 Indira Gandhi International Airport handled 63.45 million passengers during 2017

Clocking double digit growth in air passenger traffic month after month in 2017, India’s airports stood out in the global rankings released by Airports Council International on Monday. According to the rankings, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport jumped six places to 16th breaking into the top 20 busiest airports in the world during 2017 in terms of traffic volumes. Notably, New York’s John F Kennedy Airport, which was in the top 20 in 2016, slipped out the rankings.

Worldwide, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, despite a marginal decline in passenger traffic, continued to be the busiest airport in the world in 2017, when it handled 103 million passengers. In comparison the 16th ranked Delhi airport handled 63.45 million passengers during 2017.

“Growing rapidly in relatively short period of time, India is poised to be one of the largest aviation markets in the world in the years to come. With an astounding population base of over 1.3 billion inhabitants, the move towards a more liberalized aviation market coupled with stronger economic fundamentals has helped to awaken the Bengal tiger to become one of the fastest growing markets in the world. ACI’s World Airport Traffic Forecast predicts that the country will represent the third largest aviation market, in terms of passenger throughput, after the US and China by 2020,” ACI said in a statement.

Apart from Delhi, other Indian airports such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai were among the fastest growing airports in the world with year-on-year growth of 26.9 per cent, 19.6 per cent, 12.9 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively.

Chinese airports such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou are among the largest contributors to both passenger traffic and air cargo volumes growth and ACI expects China to add an additional 3 billion passengers by 2040, representing a 21 per cent share of the contribution to projected global passenger traffic growth.

