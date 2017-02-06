IndiGo to launch flights from Kozhikode to Sharjah, Muscat

Budget carrier IndiGo today said it will launch services to Sahrjah from Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, besides introducing a flight to Muscat from Kozhikode, starting March-April.

Watch what else is making news

After the launch of these services, IndiGo would offer 857 daily flights, connecting 43 destinations with a fleet of 126 Airbus aircraft, a release said today.

The new schedule sees introduction of daily non-stop flights on Sharjah-Kozhikode, Muscat-Kozhikode effective March 20 and Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram, effective 8 April, the release said.

The introduction of the new flights would further consolidate airline’s position in the Middle-East market, IndiGo claimed.