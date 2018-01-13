IndiGo step ladder hits Mumbai airport building, no injuries

IndiGo airlines. (File) IndiGo airlines. (File)

An aircraft ladder used by Indian aircraft carrier IndiGo hit the Mumbai airport terminal building and cracked the glass panel wall while being pulled to get baggage trolleys on Friday morning, reported ANI.

No causalities have been reported so far though the extent of the damage to the building or otherwise is not known.

A statement by IndiGo stated that the vehicle was operated by an outsourced driver. The matter has been reported to the Director General of Civil Aviation and airport authorities, it added.

Pending a probe by safety authorities, the towing vehicle’s driver has been placed under suspension till further notice, the airline said.

