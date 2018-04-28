IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh to exit airline on July 31

Aditya Ghosh Aditya Ghosh

India’s largest airline IndiGo on Friday announced changes in its top management with President and Wholetime Director Aditya Ghosh resigning effectively July 31 and April 26, respectively.

In the interim, the airline’s promoter Rahul Bhatia will take charge as the chief executive officer and the company will consider appointing former senior executive Gregory Taylor as CEO in the coming months. Ghosh’s resignation has come at a time when the budget carrier is embroiled primarily in two issues — one pertaining to the glitches with Pratt & Whitney engines on board its Airbus A320neo flight, a problem that has lasted for more than a year leading to non-optimal fleet utilisation and mass flight cancellations; and two about recurrent cases of airline’s staff misbehaving with passengers going public. Notably, IndiGo’s communications chief Ajay Jasra has also resigned from his post.

“Firstly, and with mixed emotions, I wish to inform you that Aditya Ghosh is resigning and will leave the company on July 31. Aditya wishes to explore starting a new business venture and we respect his decision to do so,” Bhatia said in an e-mail to IndiGo employees on Friday.

“The company also announced the appointment of Gregory Taylor as senior advisor to the company reporting directly to Rahul. Aditya Ghosh is resigning from the post of President of IndiGo effective July 31, 2018 and as a Director of the Company with effect from April 26, 2018,” the company said in a statement. “In the coming months, the Board will consider the appointment of Greg (Taylor) as President and CEO of the company, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and paperwork,” it added.

Taylor was the executive vice president of revenue management and network planning at IndiGo during 2016 and 2017. Prior to that, he held various management roles at United Airlines and US Airways in the areas of corporate planning, strategy, network planning, fleet planning, finance, cost management and airline express operations.

With Ghosh at the helm of affairs in the last ten years, IndiGo has seen itself rise to become the market leader in Indian domestic aviation space taking over legacy airlines such as Jet Airways and Air India while competing with a number of other low-cost carriers such as SpiceJet and GoAir. During the month of March, IndiGo had a market share of 39.5 per cent. “It is now time for me to step off the treadmill and sometime in the near future embark on my next adventure. I wish all my colleagues at IndiGo the very best as they move on to the next phase of growth,” Ghosh said in a statement.

