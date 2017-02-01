IndiGo net profit slumps 25 per cent to Rs 487.25 crore

The October–December quarter is usually good for the airlines since festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas fall during these three months when travel across the country increases substantially. The October–December quarter is usually good for the airlines since festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas fall during these three months when travel across the country increases substantially.

Interglobe Aviation, which owns IndiGo Airlines, on Tuesday reported a 25.08 per cent y-o-y decline in its net profit at `487.25 crore during the October-December quarter mainly because of substantial decrease in yields due to lower fares and increase in fuel and aircraft related expenses.

Revenues during the quarter increased 16.03 per cent y-o-y to `4,986.49 crore. During the quarter the airline reported 16 per cent y-o-y increase in passenger revenues and 12.5 per cent y-o-y rise in ancillary revenues.