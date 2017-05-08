Latest News

IndiGo launches 3-day low fares sale

The airline operates 932 daily flights to 46 destinations with a fleet of 133 Airbus A320 aircraft

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today announced a three-day summer special sale across its network with fares starting as low as Rs 899. The offer opens today and will be available till May 10, IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline promises “all-inclusive” fares starting at Rs 899 on select destinations like Mumbai-Goa, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Chennai-Port Blair, Guwahati-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Guwahati, Jammu-Amritsar, Delhi-Udaipur, Kolkata-Agartala, among many others.

The offer is valid on first come, first serve basis. Reservations made under these scheme are non-refundable, IndiGo said. The airline operates 932 daily flights to 46 destinations with a fleet of 133 Airbus A320 aircraft.

