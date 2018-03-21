Operational turbulence: Airlines in a bumpy ride due to engine snags

Passengers look at the Airport Departure Screens at T3, IGI Airport. About 55% of the flights cancelled in February were due to technical reasons. (Express file photo: Renuka Puri) Passengers look at the Airport Departure Screens at T3, IGI Airport. About 55% of the flights cancelled in February were due to technical reasons. (Express file photo: Renuka Puri)

The plan to strengthen the existing fleet with more fuel-efficient aircraft but slipping into performance-related issues leading to embarrassment on account of plane groundings and flight cancellations reads like a chronology of recent events of two airlines in India — IndiGo and GoAir. However, the same story could also be told for flag-carrier Air India, which, in 2013, faced grounding of its brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. While in the longer term, this problem may get resolved for the two budget airlines, currently they are feeling the heat in the form of flight cancellations.

Due to cancelled flights, 37,964 IndiGo passengers were impacted in February 2018 alone, compared with an average of 4,295 passengers for the 13-month period ended January 2018. As per the information released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), reasons for flight cancellations include technical causes, weather, commercial, operational and miscellaneous. On an aggregate basis for all airlines, 55.4 per cent of the flights cancelled in February were due to technical reasons.

Air India had ordered the Dreamliners, which were made out of light-weight composite materials, to replace its existing fleet of the older generation fuel-guzzling wide-bodies 777s and 747s. The new passenger jets, back then, were said to play a key role in the revival of the debt-laden airline.

However, in January 2013, less than six months after Air India took delivery of its first 787, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a general grounding of these jets, which prompted other regulators in other countries, including India’s DGCA, to echo the directive. The concern at that point in time pertained to possible leakage from the aircraft’s lithium ion batteries that could corrode equipment and potentially cause fires. FAA’s order had come after several airlines across the world witnessed incidents on board their Dreamliners.

Come 2017, French airframe manufacturer Airbus’ new age A320neo aircraft equipped with US-based Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G geared turbofan engines, which promised better fuel efficiency, began showing some performance issues due to which there were a number of mid-air engine shut downs. One could not blame the airlines for choosing a fuel-saving product given nearly 40 per cent of an airline’s cost is towards fuel. At the time, Pratt & Whitney could not provide enough number of spare engines due to which certain aircraft remained on the ground for weeks. This led to cancellations of hundreds of flights. This particular problem with the PW1100G model of engines pertained to premature degradation of one of the carbon seals and the combustion chamber, which according to industry experts was primarily due to the saltiness and pollutant particles in India’s atmosphere. For a while, the two airlines operated these aircraft under certain restrictions but later, the problem was said to be solved.

Last month, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) red-flagged a new safety issue with PW1100G which involved a recent modification that the engine maker issued to the product. A knife-edge seal in the engine’s high-pressure compressor that is meant to withstand high temperatures does not do so and ends up expanding. This causes the component to come in touch with other parts of the engine that it isn’t supposed to causing damage to the other parts. This problem was prevalent only in engines with serial number beyond 450. Following an airworthiness directive issued by EASA, DGCA also extended the restrictions to operate these engines to Indian airlines. However, last week, DGCA unilaterally decided to ground these engines till such a time the problem was resolved. The aircraft equipped with older series of engines were still allowed to fly.

In a statement, DGCA said that there was “no concrete proposal in place at this stage to address the issue”, due to which it ordered grounding of the engines. Following the missive, a total 11 IndiGo aircraft and three GoAir aircraft were out of service. This caused a reduced capacity for the airlines forcing them to cancel flights. According to the list of cancelled flights provided by these airlines on their websites, IndiGo cancelled a total of 304 flights between March 15 and March 24, whereas GoAir canceled 138.

According to sources, even as the two airlines are bound to receive certain compensation from Pratt & Whitney for the operational difficulties due to faulty engines, the problems for them do not end there. The slot guidelines finalised in 2013, read: “In case an airline does not utilise the allocated slot for one month, the allocated slot may be cancelled … this is a part of CAR (civil aviation requirement) wherein airlines have to inform about the unutilised slot and/or flights not operated for a considerable period due to commercial reasons leading to combination/cancellation thereto be intimated to all concerned agencies”.

While these flights have been so far cancelled only for a few weeks, the disruption may go on for as long as Pratt & Whitney takes to send spare engines with the issues addressed completely. In a recent analyst call, Pratt & Whitney’s President Robert F Ludec said that the company will retrofit and rework the engines that it shipped previously, back to Airbus, and that by April, the fleet grounded in India will be back in the air.

For a short while, the reduction in number of flights on some of the routes even resulted into an increase in fares on those sectors forcing the government to intervene. In a statement last week, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said: “The Ministry has been monitoring prices on the impacted routes; there has not been a significant or abnormal increase in fares. The Ministry of Civil Aviation reiterates that safety of passengers is of paramount concern to us.”

