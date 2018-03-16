Grounding of A320neo aircraft: IndiGo operating at 96% strength; Delhi HC refuses to ground entire fleet

IndiGo flights were grounded after order from DGCA. (File Photo) IndiGo flights were grounded after order from DGCA. (File Photo)

Amid growing concerns over cancellation of numerous flights by IndiGo after grounding of its 11 Airbus A320neo aircrafts, the carrier cleared that it is operating at 96 per cent of its strength. Assuring passengers, the flier in a statement said, “We would like to assure our passengers that between 96% to 98% of our flights are operating as usual.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court refused to ground the entire fleet of IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft on a plea alleging the planes have defective engines. “Your first prayer seeking a direction to the DGCA to ground the entire fleet of Airbus A320neo cannot be granted,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said. The petition also sought a direction to the DGCA to publish on its website within three months all safety audit reports pertaining to airline operators from year 2000 till date.

IndiGo, cleared that they are in touch with the manufactureres to find a long term solution and that the operations will be normalised soon. The cancellation of flights began after the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded 14 A320 Neo planes of IndiGo and GoAir running on Pratt and Whitney engines. The aircrafts were grounded by DGCA citing a lack of commitment from the US-based engine manufacturer on when the issues will be resolved.

