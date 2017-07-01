Indigo flight engine stalls during take-off at Patna airport, passengers safe

The flight had 174 people, including crew members, on board. All passengers are safe, said officials. (Source: ANI photo) The flight had 174 people, including crew members, on board. All passengers are safe, said officials. (Source: ANI photo)

Air traffic at Patna airport was disrupted for nearly two-and-a-half hours Friday after the pilot of a Delhi-bound Indigo plane suspected stalling of engine during take off and applied emergency brake.

The flight had 174 people, including crew members, on board. All passengers are safe, said officials.

Asif Kamal Anwar, a Mumbai resident, said: “Right before take-off, there was a thud sound and the aircraft shook. The emergency brake was applied and we were evacuated.”

An Indigo statement said: “IndiGo flight 6E-508 (Patna-Delhi) was involved in a low speed reject due to suspected engine stall. As smoke was observed in cabin by the Cabin crew, captain elected to evacuate due to precautionary reasons”. It added that the matter has been reported to DGCA and a internal probe is underway.

