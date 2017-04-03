IndiGo adds Doha as its seventh international destination

The other international destinations of the airline include Bangkok, Kathmandu, and Singapore. The other international destinations of the airline include Bangkok, Kathmandu, and Singapore.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday added Doha as its seventh international destination with daily non-stop flights from here and Mumbai.

Both the flight services will start from May 5, the airline said in a statement. Doha is IndiGo’s fourth destination in the Middle-East after Dubai, Muscat and Sharjah.

“Adding Doha on our network is in line with our growth strategy and more so for the Middle-East,” Aditya Ghosh, the president and whole-time director of IndiGo said. With its fleet of 131 Airbus A320 family aircraft, the airline operates nearly 890 daily flights connecting 46

destinations.

The other international destinations of the airline include Bangkok, Kathmandu, and Singapore.

