India’s first heliport inaugurated in Delhi’s Rohini

Built by Pawan Hans Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, India’s first heliport has been inaugurated at Rohini. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju inaugurated the heliport on Tueday.

Pawan Hans Ltd Chairman and Managing Director B P Sharma said, ” The heliport has come up at an investment of Rs 100 crore.”

Union Minister @Ashok_Gajapathi dedicates the First Integrated Heliport to Nation at Rohini Heliport.#AIRPics: Shashank pic.twitter.com/nBx7apiagz — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 28, 2017

The heliport has a terminal building having capacity of 150 passengers, four hangars with parking capacity of 16 helicopters and nine parking bays. It also has a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility.

The heliport will play an important role in providing various helicopter services ranging from offshore transport, connecting remote & inaccessible Islands of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep promoting heli-tourism in India.

Delhi’s LG said, “I am glad to learn that the Pawan Hans Ltd has developed Nation’s 1st Integrated Heliport at Rohini, Delhi to take the growth story of aviation in India to new horizons.”

The heliport will be used for providing services for disaster management, emergency medical services, law and order surveillance.

“Rohini facility is India’s first integrated facility for rotor wing aircraft including their landing and takeoff. It has a terminal building that can cater to 150 passengers per day besides separate air traffic control (ATC), fire and fuelling services,” Sharma said.

Earlier in February 2016, Pawan Hans carried out trial sorties from the heliport and had planned to go for full scale chopper operations from May.

It is expected to reduce congestion at the Delhi Airport.

“Delhi airport currently handles about 40-50 helicopter arrivals and departures on an average per day besides the large-scale fixed-wing operations,” Sharma said.

With inputs from PTI