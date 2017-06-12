Indian airlines slash fares on select routes as summer vacations end

According to online travel portal data, the same offer is being offered by GoAir as well. (File photo) According to online travel portal data, the same offer is being offered by GoAir as well. (File photo)

As summer vacations in schools that majorly boost booking of flight tickets between April and June draw to a close, several airlines are making special offers to tide over the lean season of July-August. Indigo, for instance, has launched a three-day ‘monsoon’sale of tickets on discounted rates starting today.

IndiGo, in a statement, said, “The sale would start from June 12 and continue till June 14 offering passengers fares starting at Rs 899-inclusive all prices on select routes, including Mumbai-Goa, Jammu-Amritsar, Delhi-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Chennai-Port Blair, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Kolkata-Agartala, Delhi-Coimbatore and Goa-Chennai. Ticket prices of the Delhi-Mumbai route will be available at Rs 2,100 only in July. Currently, the fare for this route is approximately Rs 7,000.”

The airlines’ chief commercial officer Sanjay Kumar was quoted by Livemint as saying, “We are delighted to announce another 3-day Monsoon Special Offer. We are anticipating an increase in demand beyond summer vacations and are pleased to introduce special fares.”

According to online travel portal data, GoAir is offering similar fares for its flights on selected routes. Jet Airways, too, had last week announced a sale on tickets prices offering fares at Rs 1,111 for travel from June 27 -September 20. Company’s chief commercial officer Jayaraj Shanmugam told livemint: “This special monsoon offer will allow Jet Airways guests to discover and experience select destinations across India. Guests can additionally enjoy the airline’s award-winning hospitality and service while availing significant savings on their travel with us.”

