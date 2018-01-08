IndiGo Airlines offers tickets as low as Rs 899 in new year sale

IndiGo Airlines is offering fares as low as Rs 899 for travel between February 1 and April 15 (File Image) IndiGo Airlines is offering fares as low as Rs 899 for travel between February 1 and April 15 (File Image)

As part of its New Year sale, IndiGo Airlines is offering fares as low as Rs 899 for travel between February 1 and April 15, if tickets are booked from Monday to Wednesday. It is additionally offering a cashback of 10 per cent and IndiGo Special Service Vouchers of upto Rs 600 if tickets are booked using HDFC Bank credit cards. The offer is valid for both domestic and international flights, on the company’s website and mobile app.

The Delhi to Chandigarh flights begin at Rs 899, while Delhi to Jaipur is Rs 999. Flights from Mumbai to Bengaluru are as low as Rs 1,399, while Indigo is charging Rs 1,499 from Mumbai to Chennai. On international routes, Bangkok to Kolkata is as low as Rs 4,099, while Dubai to Delhi is Rs 5,299.

HDFC is also running a promotional offer ‘Merry Mondays’ on SpiceJet, offering upto Rs 1000 off on tickets booked every Monday.

These are some of the terms and conditions of IndiGo’s offer:

* IndiGo offers all inclusive fares starting from Rs. 899/- for flight bookings made through all channels during the Offer Period for the Travel Period (“Offer”).

* Get additional cashback from HDFC Bank and IndiGo’s special service vouchers, only for bookings made on IndiGo’s website (www.goindigo.in) or mobile app through HDFC Bank Credit Card. Maximum cashback and maximum amount of vouchers issued per flight booking, shall not exceed: (a) Rs 300/- each, for a one-way flight booking; and (b) Rs 600/- each, for return flight booking. *

* Offer is available on limited seats on selected sectors and flights. If applicable seats are sold out, regular fares will appear.

* Fares in this Offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded.

* Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference.

* The Offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings.

* All IndiGo flight bookings made under this Offer are subject to IndiGo’s conditions of carriage available at http://www.goindigo.in.

* This Offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer or promotion. It is being made purely on a “best effort” basis and is subject to force majeure conditions. The Offer may be modified or terminated, at any time by IndiGo, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation.

* By making IndiGo flight bookings during the Promotion Period, customer: (i) unconditionally and irrevocable agrees to these terms and conditions; and (ii) consents that all information provided by the customer may be shared by IndiGo with its agents, representatives, service providers and employees, and may be used to send promotional information pertaining to IndiGo to the customer, in future.

* The Offer will be governed by the laws of India. Any dispute arising out of the Offer will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of competent courts in Delhi.

