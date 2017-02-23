ICPA demands removal of Air India operations head

Air India pilots’ union ICPA on Thursday sought removal of Captain A K Kathpalia, whose flying licence has been suspended by DGCA, as head of operations of the national carrier. Earlier this month, aviation regulator DGCA suspended Kathpalia’s flying licence for three months for skipping compulsory pre-flight medical test on several occasions.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) said Kathpalia should not continue as Executive Director (operations) at Air India.

“The ED (operations) is overall responsible for the security and safety of all flight operations activities. A person who had wilfully broken the law of the land… has no moral and legal standing to occupy the seat of ED Operations,” ICPA said in a letter to Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said the airline is yet to receive any such letter from ICPA so far.

Earlier, in a letter to DGCA, the pilots’ body had cited rules to say Kathpalia was “liable for a harsher 3-year suspension”.

The regulator has already suspended Kathpalia’s flying licence for three months for failing to undertake breath analyser test, both pre and post flight, on January 19.